Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:27 AM
Putin signs law letting ex-presidents become senators for life

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Dec 22: President Vladimir Putin signed legislation on Tuesday that allows former presidents to become lawmakers for life in Russia's upper house of parliament once they leave the Kremlin, a government website showed.
The legislation follows sweeping changes to the Russian political system initiated by Putin this year that, among other things, allow him to run for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin if he chooses. He had been due to step down in 2024.
The reforms are being closely parsed for clues as to what Putin may do at the end of his current presidential term, his second consecutive and fourth overall. Tuesday's legislation would allow presidents to name up to 30 senators to the Federation Council, Russia's upper house, and also to become a senator themselves once they have left office.
The requirements for former presidents are envisaged in a separate clause. A Russian president who has ended their tenure after a presidential term has expired or prematurely, will acquire the status of a senator immediately after sending an application, with all the required documents attached, to the Federation Council.
The application may be submitted once within three months after the president leaves office. Along with this, the president whose tenure ended before the given bill is adopted may file this application within three months since the day the law enters into force.
Under the bill, a citizen of the Russian Federation aged over 30 with an impeccable reputation, who permanently resides in Russia, who has no citizenship of a foreign state or residence permit or any other document substantiating their right to permanent residence in a foreign state can become a member of the Federation Council. Persons with convictions for grave offences, serious and moderately serious crimes will not be eligible for this position.
The appointment of senators is a presidential prerogative, but not a duty, so the president can use it at any time. Under the Russian Constitution, the citizens distinguished for outstanding state and public services to the country could be appointed lifetime members of the Federation Council. The new law includes this provision.
Other legislation that is yet to be signed into law, but has already been backed by the lower house of parliament, would grant ex-presidents immunity from prosecution for any offences committed in their lifetimes, not merely while in office.
Presidents who leave office after the law's adoption have three months after their resignation or retirement to apply for lifetime senatorship. Medvedev, according to the legislation, can apply anytime.
The president can appoint 30 out of 170 senators, seven of whom can be appointed for life, according to the law's text. Ex-presidents can also turn down lifetime senatorship. The law comes into force the day of its publication Tuesday.
Russian law currently grants immunity from criminal prosecution to members of both chambers of parliament. However, Russian senators last week sent a bill to Putin's desk explicitly granting former presidents lifetime immunity from prosecution. That draft legislation is also a part of a larger set of constitutional reforms approved by Russian voters this summer.
Putin said during his annual press conference last week that he has not yet decided whether he will run for president again in 2024.    -REUTERS


