Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tk 148cr graft case

MP Papul’s wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday extended its order to independent lawmaker Shahid Islam Papul's wife Selina Islam and their daughter Wafa Islam till December 28 to surrender before the lower court in a graft case filed over laundering Tk 148 crore.
The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel extended the surrender order, responding to
their joint petition.
On December 10, the same bench asked Selina and her daughter to surrender before the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court within 10-day. But they could not surrender within the deadline due to the vacation of the lower court, said ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.
The accused filed a supplementary petition with the HC bench, seeking extension of surrender order, he added.
Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing in the court.
On November 28, Shahid Islam Papul 's wife Selina Islam, an MP from reserved seat, daughter Wafa Islam and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan filed two petitions with the HC seeking anticipatory bail in the case.
On November 11, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed the case with the ACC's Dhaka-1 integrated office against Kuwait-based businessman Shahid, who is now facing trial for crimes under Kuwaiti laws.
The Kuwait government arrested Shahid on June 6 on the charges of human trafficking, bribing Kuwaiti officials and laundering money to other countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump, GOP lawmakers plan effort to block Congress from affirming Biden victory
Putin signs law letting ex-presidents become senators for life
One death every 33 seconds in US, C-19 deaths top 3m
MP Papul’s wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in 5 weeks
Stimulus disbursement may miss Dec deadline
coronavirus update bangladesh
Facebook launches campaign for BD entrepreneurs


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Green building movement in Bangladesh
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft