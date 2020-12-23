MP Papul’s wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday extended its order to independent lawmaker Shahid Islam Papul's wife Selina Islam and their daughter Wafa Islam till December 28 to surrender before the lower court in a graft case filed over laundering Tk 148 crore.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel extended the surrender order, responding to

their joint petition.

On December 10, the same bench asked Selina and her daughter to surrender before the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court within 10-day. But they could not surrender within the deadline due to the vacation of the lower court, said ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

The accused filed a supplementary petition with the HC bench, seeking extension of surrender order, he added.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing in the court.

On November 28, Shahid Islam Papul 's wife Selina Islam, an MP from reserved seat, daughter Wafa Islam and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan filed two petitions with the HC seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

On November 11, ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed the case with the ACC's Dhaka-1 integrated office against Kuwait-based businessman Shahid, who is now facing trial for crimes under Kuwaiti laws.

The Kuwait government arrested Shahid on June 6 on the charges of human trafficking, bribing Kuwaiti officials and laundering money to other countries.





