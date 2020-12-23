Lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in 5 weeks

With the deaths of 17 more people from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the country saw the lowest daily deaths from the virus in five weeks.

The number of deaths from coronavirus across the country now stands at 7,329, according to the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 1,318 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases to 7,329, the release added.

Besides, 2,235 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 441,929 with an 87.77 per cent recovery rate.

In the past 24 hours, 15,145 samples were tested at 161 labs across the country. A total of 3,106,494 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 8.70 per cent of the total tests. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

Among the 17 deceased on Tuesday, 11 were men and six were women. Sixteen of them died at different hospitals across the country while one at home.

Nine of them died in Dhaka, four in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur and Khulna divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 5,586 of the total deceased were men and 1743 were women.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 500,000-mark on December 20. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7,000 on December 12

However, more than 77 million people have been infected with coronavirus globally and over 1.7 million of them died since the first cases were reported in December last year, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The global caseload stood at 77,343,652 with 1,702,293 fatalities on Tuesday.











