Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in 5 weeks

17 die, 1,318 infected in a day

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 17 more people from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Tuesday, the country saw the lowest daily deaths from the virus in five weeks.
The number of deaths from coronavirus across the country now stands at 7,329, according to the
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 1,318 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases to 7,329,  the release added.
Besides, 2,235 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 441,929 with an 87.77 per cent recovery rate.
In the past 24 hours, 15,145 samples were tested at 161 labs across the country. A total of 3,106,494 samples have been tested in the country so far.
The latest day's infection rate was 8.70 per cent of the total tests. The death rate stands at 1.46 per cent.
Among the 17 deceased on Tuesday, 11 were men and six were women. Sixteen of them died at different hospitals across the country while one at home.
Nine of them died in Dhaka, four in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur and Khulna divisions.
The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims' shows that 5,586 of the total deceased were men and 1743 were women.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 500,000-mark on December 20. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7,000 on December 12
However, more than 77 million people have been infected with coronavirus globally and over 1.7 million of them died since the first cases were reported in December last year, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
The global caseload stood at 77,343,652 with 1,702,293 fatalities on Tuesday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump, GOP lawmakers plan effort to block Congress from affirming Biden victory
Putin signs law letting ex-presidents become senators for life
One death every 33 seconds in US, C-19 deaths top 3m
MP Papul’s wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in 5 weeks
Stimulus disbursement may miss Dec deadline
coronavirus update bangladesh
Facebook launches campaign for BD entrepreneurs


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Green building movement in Bangladesh
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft