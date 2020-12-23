Stimulus disbursement may miss Dec deadline

Loan disbursements under stimulus package incentives for Cottage, Micro, Small and medium Enterprises (CMSME) is feared to miss its December deadline due to banks' reluctance in providing such loan supports.

Scheduled commercial banks distributed only Tk103 billion out of the allocated Tk200 billion till December 3, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest statistics which shows only 51 percent was disbursed and it is unlikely to meet 49 percent of the money in remaining days of the month of December.

Earlier, the government extended the period for three times as the banks failed to provide incentive loan supports to the CMSME sector. The latest deadline was an extension till December this year.

To fight against pandemic-hit economy a fund of Tk200 billion was set up to provide incentives to CMSME sectors by the government but it was not possible to disburse the loan from this fund even after extending the time three times.

As a result, the flow of credit is not increasing in those industries.

Despite a negative impact of coronavirus on CMSME sector, the banks' reluctance of disbursing the money the sector is facing worse situation, said an entrepreneur while talking to The Daily Observer.

He expressing his dissatisfaction with the slow pace of disbursement of loans to cottage, small and medium industries said the three-point extension did not achieve more than half of the loan disbursement target.

As per the government policy the fund may be disbursed from Bangladesh Bank as there is no allocation in the budget.

In this case 1 percent interest will be given to commercial banks from Bangladesh Bank. Commercial banks will pay MFIs at 3.5 percent interest.

They will distribute it in the field level at 14 percent interest. Of this, consumers will pay 9 percent and MFIs will be subsidized by the government at 5 percent. It will be a refinancing fund. If this fund is successful, its size will be further increased.

Meanwhile, in response to the corona's impact, the government and the central bank have announced incentive packages to pay salaries and allowances to workers in export-oriented industries.

Eighty percent of the Tk300 billion fund for large scale industries and services has been implemented.

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, a CPD fellow, said in such a situation, there is an apprehension that the micro and cottage and other small industries are likely to face trouble in employment generation.

He said it was a support for the pandemic-hit economy that the classification of any loan will remain unchanged until 31 December and will be treated as it was from 1 January. But affords must be given to recover loans.







