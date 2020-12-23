Turkish FM arrives, talks with Momen today

The bilateral issues and the present geo-political situation in gulf region will dominate the foreign minister- level talk between Bangladesh and Turkey today (Wednesday).

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavu?o?lu arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night to discuss the bilateral and regional issues and to join the formal inauguration of the newly built Turkish

embassy in the capital.

He will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today to discuss the issues.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen received Turkish Foreign Minister at Hazarat Shahjalal International Airport at around 7:30 pm.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavu?o?lu will sit at 12.30 at state guesthouse Padma today, Senior officials from both side will attend the meeting, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"Mevlut Cavu?o?lu is likely to discuss the bilateral and regional issues and move the bilateral ties forward - giving closer attention to stronger trade and investment relations," a senior official said.

Improving trade ties between the two countries, boosting investment, enhancing cultural and people-to-people contacts are among the priorities of Turkey in Bangladesh, he said.

The two ministers are likely to join the formal inauguration of the newly built Turkish embassy in the capital on the same day.

The bilateral trade volume between the two countries now stands at around $1 billion, and the two countries are looking forward to making the number bigger.

The trade volume between the two countries in the first 10 months of the current year stood at $754 million.

A prominent Turkish company will primarily invest $100 million in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector in Chattogram.

Dr Momen visited Turkey in September this year and joined the formal inauguration of the newly built Bangladesh Embassy in Ankara. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme as the chief guest virtually.







