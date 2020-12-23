Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Turkish FM arrives, talks with Momen today

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Diplomatic Correspondent

The bilateral issues and the present geo-political situation in gulf region will dominate the foreign minister- level talk between Bangladesh and Turkey today (Wednesday).
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavu?o?lu arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night to discuss the bilateral and regional issues and to join the formal inauguration of the newly built Turkish
embassy in the capital.
He will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today to discuss the issues.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen received Turkish Foreign Minister at Hazarat Shahjalal International Airport at around 7:30 pm.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavu?o?lu will sit at 12.30 at state guesthouse Padma today, Senior officials from both side will attend the meeting, according to the Foreign Ministry.
 "Mevlut Cavu?o?lu is likely to discuss the bilateral and regional issues and move the bilateral ties forward - giving closer attention to stronger trade and investment relations," a senior official said.
Improving trade ties between the two countries, boosting investment, enhancing cultural and people-to-people contacts are among the priorities of Turkey in Bangladesh, he said.
The two ministers are likely to join the formal inauguration of the newly built Turkish embassy in the capital on the same day.
 The bilateral trade volume between the two countries now stands at around $1 billion, and the two countries are looking forward to making the number bigger.
The trade volume between the two countries in the first 10 months of the current year stood at $754 million.
A prominent Turkish company will primarily invest $100 million in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector in Chattogram.
Dr Momen visited Turkey in September this year and joined the formal inauguration of the newly built Bangladesh Embassy in Ankara. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the programme as the chief guest virtually.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump, GOP lawmakers plan effort to block Congress from affirming Biden victory
Putin signs law letting ex-presidents become senators for life
One death every 33 seconds in US, C-19 deaths top 3m
MP Papul’s wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in 5 weeks
Stimulus disbursement may miss Dec deadline
coronavirus update bangladesh
Facebook launches campaign for BD entrepreneurs


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Green building movement in Bangladesh
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft