Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt staff must stay in quarters to get house rent allowance: PM

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Govt staff must stay in quarters to get house rent allowance: PM

Govt staff must stay in quarters to get house rent allowance: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday instructed the authorities concerned not to give house rent allowance to those who do not stay in their allocated government quarters.
The Prime Minister asked the Finance Ministry to take necessary steps in the regard.
"The government staff must stay in the government quarters constructed for them. Otherwise, they won't get house rent allowance," said the Planning Division Senior Secretary Md Ashadul Islam     quoting the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister gave the directive while addressing the ECNEC meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on Tuesday. After the meeting, Planning Secretary briefed the reporters.
The directive came during the discussion on the construction of quarters under the Extensive Development of the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) (1st revised) Project during the ECNEC meeting.
"All will have to stay in the quarters constructed for them," Ashadul said quoting the PM.
In many cases, some government staff, university teachers and employees don't stay in the quarters to save money by staying at rented houses at lower costs following the rise of house rent allowance in the new pay scale, said the Secretary adding that directives will be effective for all, including university staff.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trump, GOP lawmakers plan effort to block Congress from affirming Biden victory
Putin signs law letting ex-presidents become senators for life
One death every 33 seconds in US, C-19 deaths top 3m
MP Papul’s wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in 5 weeks
Stimulus disbursement may miss Dec deadline
coronavirus update bangladesh
Facebook launches campaign for BD entrepreneurs


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Green building movement in Bangladesh
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft