

Govt staff must stay in quarters to get house rent allowance: PM

The Prime Minister asked the Finance Ministry to take necessary steps in the regard.

"The government staff must stay in the government quarters constructed for them. Otherwise, they won't get house rent allowance," said the Planning Division Senior Secretary Md Ashadul Islam quoting the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister gave the directive while addressing the ECNEC meeting virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban on Tuesday. After the meeting, Planning Secretary briefed the reporters.

The directive came during the discussion on the construction of quarters under the Extensive Development of the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) (1st revised) Project during the ECNEC meeting.

"All will have to stay in the quarters constructed for them," Ashadul said quoting the PM.

In many cases, some government staff, university teachers and employees don't stay in the quarters to save money by staying at rented houses at lower costs following the rise of house rent allowance in the new pay scale, said the Secretary adding that directives will be effective for all, including university staff.







