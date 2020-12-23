Massive plan drawn for anti-Covid vaccination

The vaccine is one of the most talked-about words ever since the outbreak of the global pandemic of novel coronavirus. The world is eagerly looking forward to this vaccine. The government is also working in various ways to ensure vaccination for the people.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has already signed a purchase agreement with the Serum Institute of India to procure 30 million doses of vaccine invented by Oxford University and British-Swedish drug manufacturer AstraZeneca. The government is bringing this vaccine through Beximco Pharmaceuticals. Everyone has to take two doses of this vaccine. The second dose should be taken 28 days after the first dose.

According to authorities, the country is expecting to get a total of 30 million doses of vaccines at the rate of 5 million in the next six months starting from January as per the purchase agreement. And for this various preparations are being taken. Various steps are also being taken to bring, preserve and distribute vaccines in the country. The government's Covid-19 vaccine management task force has already planned to set up monitoring committees at the district and upazila levels for vaccination.

According to the DGHS, three committees have been formed at the national level for the management of the Covid-19 vaccine. The Covid-19 vaccine management task force committee has been formed where the Health Minister has been made an adviser. The vaccine management working group has been formed under the leadership of the Additional Secretary of Health Services Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Under the leadership of Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, Additional Director General of the DGHS (Research and Development), Covid-19 vaccine distribution and preparation committee has been formed.

In the first phase, three per cent of the total population of the country, 5,184,282 people will be vaccinated.

In this phase, those involved in the medical services of Covid-19 unit will be vaccinated in government hospitals of the country. This step will include those involved in healthcare, including hospital doctors, nurses and midwifery officers, health workers, cleaners and ambulance drivers.

At the same time, about 600,000 vaccines will be given to private and autonomous organizations involved in the medical services of Covid-19 unit.

After this, the vaccine will be given to the doctors and health workers of various government and non-government health care institutions of the country who are not directly involved in the treatment of Covid-19. Apart from doctors and health workers who have played an important role in keeping the health sector running, in this phase, the administrative staff of the organization, office assistants, laundry man, kitchen staff, drivers and those involved in the hospital will get vaccines.

After that, it has been planned to vaccinate 210,000 freedom fighters of the country. According to the plan, members of the law enforcement agencies will be vaccinated after this.

Members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, BGB, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Coast Guard and President's Guard will be vaccinated at this stage.

According to the plan, five thousand officials of different ministries, secretariat, district and upazila will be vaccinated.

In this step, 50,000 media personalities and media workers of the country will be vaccinated. In this case, only those who are working from the frontline will be given priority.

After that, there is a plan to vaccinate on 178,298 people's representatives of the country.

According to the plan, various types of workers of city corporations and municipalities who directly serve the people will get vaccinated.

At this stage, 586,000 professionals employed in different religious institutions of the country will get vaccinated. At the same time, people engaged in burying Covid-19 victims in different cemeteries of the country will be vaccinated.

WASA, DESCO, TITAS, Palli Bidyut, DESA employees as well as fire service personnel involved in gas, water, electricity and sewerage management are also planned to be vaccinated at this stage.

At this stage, there are plans to vaccinate 150,000 workers working in different seaports, land port and airports of the country. In addition, 120,000 unskilled migrant workers who return to the country for work will be vaccinated.

In this stage, government employees who have to work in direct contact with people in districts and upazilas will be vaccinated.

Bank employees will be vaccinated at this stage along with various patients infected with HIV, tuberculosis and cancer. According to the draft plan, the vaccine will be kept as reserve to be given to about 78,000 people for emergency and pandemic infection prevention use on an emergency basis.

Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Hussain, one of the members of the Covid-19 vaccine distribution and preparation committee and former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "A preliminary draft has already been finalised on the national Covid-19 vaccine distribution and preparation plan. The draft plan has been submitted to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for approval. According to the plan, the vaccine will be distributed in four stages. Vaccination is planned in two stages in the first phase. In the first phase, three percent of the total population of the country that means 5,184,282 people will get vaccinated. In the second phase, seven per cent of the total population that means 12,096,657 people will get vaccinated."

"The second phase of vaccination will start in the country after the first phase of distribution. In the second phase, 11 to 20 per cent of the total population, that is, 17,280,938 people will be vaccinated. In the third phase, 21 to 40 per cent of the total population of the country, that means 34,561,754 will be vaccinated. In the fourth and last phase, 41 to 80 per cent of the total population of the country, that means 69,123,754 people will be brought under vaccination," he added.

Mushtaq Hussain farther said, "Due to herd immunity, the remaining 20 per cent of people may not need to be vaccinated."

Abul Basar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of DGHS, said, "We are planning to distribute the vaccine in accordance with the policies of the World Health Organization (WHO). In this case, there is no chance of any deviation. Preparations are also being made for the vaccine to be delivered to the country, from storage to distribution. So that we can quickly collect and distribute vaccines as soon as we get the approval of the World Health Organization or Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."







