BANKING EVENTS

Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:26 AM
Business

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020

NRB Global Bank Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad and other high officials, inaugurating its 5 Islami banking sub-branches on Monday through online. These sub branches are Ranabhola sub-branch, Turag, Dhaka; Kaliapara sub-branch, Chandpur; Chandanaish sub-branch, Chandanaish, Chattogram; Malghar sub-branch, Anowara, Chattogram and Moriom Nagar  sub-branch, Rangunia, Chattogram.    photo: Bank


Prime Bank Investment Ltd (PBIL) Director Khandoker Raihan Ali and Best Life Insurance CEO M. Solaiman Hossain exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their organisation in presence of Prime Bank Managing Director (CC) Faisal Rahman and other officials at a ceremony held in the city recently.  PBIL has signed this agreement with Best Life Insurance Ltd to provide Issue management services for the forthcoming IPO of the company under the fixed price method.



