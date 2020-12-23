

AIBL donates 200 vans to CCC

Administrator of CCC Khorshed Alam Sujon received the vans at a function held at the premises of the old Nagar Bhaban in Anderkilla recently, says a press release.

Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony virtually by using digital platform.

Member of the Board of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. Md. Rafiqul Islam, CCC CEO Kazi Muhammad Mozammel Haque, Chief Engineer Lt. Colonel Sohail Ahmed were present in the ceremony.

Deputy Manging Directors Md. Fazlul Karim, Shabbir Ahmed and Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Executive Vice President Mohammad Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, Engr. Md. Habib Ullah, Mohammad Azam, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and Md. Salamat Ullah participate in the occasion through online.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) has donated 200 vans to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) for door-to-door garbage collection and disposal in Chittagong city.Administrator of CCC Khorshed Alam Sujon received the vans at a function held at the premises of the old Nagar Bhaban in Anderkilla recently, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury presided over the ceremony virtually by using digital platform.Member of the Board of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd. Md. Rafiqul Islam, CCC CEO Kazi Muhammad Mozammel Haque, Chief Engineer Lt. Colonel Sohail Ahmed were present in the ceremony.Deputy Manging Directors Md. Fazlul Karim, Shabbir Ahmed and Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Executive Vice President Mohammad Aminul Islam Bhuiyan, Engr. Md. Habib Ullah, Mohammad Azam, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and Md. Salamat Ullah participate in the occasion through online.