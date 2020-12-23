Video
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:26 AM
Southeast Bank launches new payroll banking services

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

Southeast Bank launches new payroll banking services

Southeast Bank launches new payroll banking services

Southeast Bank Ltd has launched a new payroll banking services named "Beton Card and Beton Plus Card" for corporate clients on Tuesday.
In presence of M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank, Mustafa-E-Zaman, Managing Director of Marma Composite Ltd. officially inaugurated "Beton Card and Beton Plus Card", says a press release.
Workers and Executives of Southeast Bank corporate clients will get their salaries and other benefits through this specially designed card which will also have Life insurance and physical disability coverage.
Customers will also be able to get cash withdrawal facility from any ATM, Point of Sales, e-commerce usage and Add Money facilities from Mobile Financial Services.
Anwar Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd, Azad Bin Ashraf Khan, Director of Marma Composite Limited and other senior officials of the Bank were also present at the launching ceremony.


