Kohinoor Chemical approves 45pc dividend

The declaration of 10pc stock and 35pc cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2020 was approved in the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kohinoor Chemical Co. (BD) Limited held on Monday, on a digital platform with the presence of Mohammad Obaidul Karim, Chairman of the company, says a press release.

Managing Director Md. Rezaul Karim - Director Md. Ebadul Karim, Independent Directors Quazi Mamun-ul Ashraf and Lt. Col. Kamal Ahmed and other high officials also attended the meeting.

In that meeting, the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2019-2020 were presented. The Shareholders unanimously approved the audited financial statements of the company in the AGM.



