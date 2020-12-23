GPH Ispat announces 10pc dividend

CHATTOGRAM Dec 22: The GPH Ispat Limited, the leading steel maker of the country announced to pay 5 percent cash and 5 percent stock dividend to shareholders of the company for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The announcement came at the 14th Annual General Meeting held virtually on Monday.

Mohammad Alamgir Kabir, Chairman of GPH Ispat Limited presided over the meeting. GPH Group chairman and GPH Ispat Limited Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul, Directors- Md Ashrafuzzaman, Md Abdul Ahad, Md Azizul Haque, Independent directors- M A Malek, Mukter Ahmed, Executive Directors (Group) and company secretary Abu Bakar Siddiqui FCMA, Executive Director (Finance and Business Development) Kamrul Islam FCA, Executive director (Sales and Marketing) Shovon Mahbub Shahabuddin, Advisor (Internal audit) Arafat Kamal and Chief Finance officer HM Ashraf UZ Zaman were present at the virtual meeting among others.

The meeting was also attended by a large number of shareholders on the digital platform. In the meeting the financial report for the year ended June 30, 2020 of GPH Ispat Ltd. the relevant audit report and the report of the Board of Directors was approved.

In his welcome address, Md. Alamgir Kabir said that in the face of various challenges and adversities, GPH Ispat has been continuously facilitating the marketing supply and value chains. Due to the intense competition, GPH Ispat is putting special emphasis on its institutional capabilities, strategy and innovation of new products.

He sought government incentives in all areas, including exports, to overcome the epidemic situation. Mohammad Jahangir Alam, GPH Group chairman and Managing Director of GPH Ispat Limited, mentioned the impact of COVID 19 on the emerging global and domestic economy.

In the midst of this challenge, we launched our commercial production after experimentally producing the world's most advanced Quantum Electric Ark Furnas technology. During this period GPH systematic solutions have been adopted which has strengthened the ecosystem in the industry.

Management continues to work together to achieve the company's sustainable development. In order to strengthen its position as a leader in the shrinking market, market-oriented technology, quality innovation and maintaining profitability in the business are being given priority. He mentioned the multi-pronged approach to protect the human resources working in GPH amid Covid-19.

By the help of district administration and civil surgeon GPH Ispat delivered 1000 refillable oxygen cylinder to upazila, including field hospitals and government hospital. In conclusion, GPH Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul said: "We are working round the clock with an international standard team. We have taken Bangladesh to a unique height by exporting billets to countries like China. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the concerned Ministries and Regulatory Bodies of the Government of Bangladesh and to the print and electronic media."

Managing Director Mohammed Jahangir Alam faced shareholders question and answer session. The whole program conducted by Executive Director (F & BD) Kamrul Islam, FCA. During the discussion, the shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the overall performance of the company and requested the directors of the company to continue its continuity and pay higher dividends in the future.



