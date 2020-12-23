Sony-Rangs launches Sony Bravia H Series LED TV

Video
Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Rangs Electronics Limited (REL) popularly known as "SONY-RANGS", the leading electronics and electric company has launched its latest BRAVIA H Series LED TV in Bangladesh.
The launching was held at the company's Sonartori Tower Showroom,  Sonargaon Road, Banglamotor, in the capital on Monday.
REL Managing Director Ekram Hussain and REL Marketing Sales Distribution Head Mohammad Zane Alam have jointly inaugurated the Launching Ceremony.
Other high officials from Marketing, Sales, VAT, Accounts, Finance & Administration; Corporate guests from different organizations; Journalists from different newspapers, satellite channels and other distinguished guests have also present there.
With this Launching Ceremony, REL has launched new BRAVIA H Series and models will be available from 43" - 85" segments. The new H series inherits Sony's beautiful picture processing technology with 4K Processor X1�, upscaling the content to 4K with 4K X-Reality� PRO, wide color gamut with TRILUMINOS Display. It's narrow bezel gives this 4K HDR TV a refined look that blends harmoniously in any contemporary environment. Besides, Sony's Android TV supports a huge range of feature like Google Assistant and apps from Google Play�, including YouTube�, Netflix, Amazon Video and more for deep smart home integration (availability varies by region).
Models will be available in online Store: shop.rangs.com.bd and countrywide Sony-Rangs Showrooms.
Rangs Electronics Ltd. is the sole distributor and only authorized licensee for marketing all types of SONY products in Bangladesh nationwide and dealing business with goodwill, success and trust for last 37 years. This event has been organized by following the Human health and safety measures.










