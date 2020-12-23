Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil’s rally, fueled by vaccine progress, is running out of steam

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NEW YORK, Dec 22: The oil market has rallied almost 40per cent in the last two months, pushing benchmarks to nine-month highs, in a euphoric response to progress on COVID-19 vaccines that has investors thinking the end of the coronavirus pandemic is in sight. Reality struck back on Monday, however, with a selloff driven by the surge in cases in the United Kingdom. Infection rates are at their worst levels in numerous countries and vaccine distribution is proving to be slow, which means the cycles of lockdowns and travel restrictions will continue - keeping fuel demand tepid for many months.
That means the bulk of the rally is already in the rearview mirror, traders and brokers said. Brent crude hit a nine-month high of $52.48 a barrel last week, but gave back as much as 4per cent on Monday, while US crude prices exceeded $49 a barrel before slipping.
"Even when traders see stability, there is always something unexpected that can happen, and then inflated prices reveal their glass legs," Rystad Energy's oil markets analyst Louise Dickson said.
The market has rallied sharply from the spring, when a combination of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and a crash in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic sent Brent below $20 a barrel and threw US futures into turmoil, with their nadir at negative $40 a barrel.
The rally accelerated in the last two months of the year after several drugmakers announced strong responses to vaccine trials, inspiring hope that life would return to something approximating pre-pandemic normalcy.
But the energy market's fundamentals still warrant caution, analysts said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised their oil demand estimates for next year lower and the latter warned that global markets remain fragile.
Oil majors have reduced their expected capital spending for the coming year, and several companies have issued dire outlooks on demand. BP, in its year-ahead forecasts, does not see refinery processing reaching pre-COVID levels for a few years in its most optimistic scenario.
The current gasoline refining margin of $9.52 a barrel is lower than all but two of the last 10 years for this time of year.
"We deem global refining margins to be the single most important fundamental driver for crude prices over the course of the next cycle," RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran said in a note last week.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
AIBL donates 200 vans to CCC
Southeast Bank launches new payroll banking services
First Israel-Morocco direct commercial flight heads to Rabat
PIA moving head offices to Islamabad next month
Kohinoor Chemical approves 45pc dividend
GPH Ispat announces 10pc dividend
Plea against Amazon in $3.4b asset sale dismissed


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Green building movement in Bangladesh
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft