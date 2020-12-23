Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Austrians press EU to talk turkey, raise farm standards

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Dec 22: As Katharina and Reinhard Bauer show off cosseted turkey chicks they highlight standards that they -- and the Austrian government -- would like the rest of the EU to adopt as well.
"On our farm the birds have lots of space," Katharina explains on the organic farm the pair run together in Weibern, northern Austria.
They stress how delicate the business of raising turkey chicks is given their fragile state immediately after hatching.
According to Reinhard they're "very sensitive, curious and affectionate".
The couple says the birds, brought to Europe from the Americas by Spanish colonists in the 16th Century, must be raised in an environment as close to nature as possible to be fit for Christmas tables.
It's a view shared by the Austrian government, which is aiming to get EU partners on board in raising standards for turkey farming across the bloc.
Agriculture Minister Elisabeth Koestinger recently boasted that "the 'World Animal Protection' organisation has put Austria in first place in its animal welfare rankings, in comparison with 50 countries worldwide."
In November Green Austrian MEP Sarah Wiener launched a petition, backed by the government, calling for sector regulations at the European level in line with Austrian practices.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
AIBL donates 200 vans to CCC
Southeast Bank launches new payroll banking services
First Israel-Morocco direct commercial flight heads to Rabat
PIA moving head offices to Islamabad next month
Kohinoor Chemical approves 45pc dividend
GPH Ispat announces 10pc dividend
Plea against Amazon in $3.4b asset sale dismissed


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Green building movement in Bangladesh
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft