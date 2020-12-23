Stocks back to losing tracks on selling

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Tuesday after a day's respite as the dominant small investors en-cashed their shares to buy initial public offering (IPO) of the leading mobile operator Robi, to be opened on Thursday.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, declined by 16.71 points or 0.32 per cent to 5,098, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 5.69 points to 1,812 and the DSE Shariah Index shed 4.91 points to 1,177 at the close of the trading.

Turnover fell to Tk 9.75 billion, down 14.25 per cent from the previous day's one month highest turnover of Tk 11.37 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 357 issues traded, 185 ended lower, 84 higher and 88 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 174,421 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 290.19 million shares and mutual fund units.

The DSE market-cap also slumped to Tk 4,130 billion on Tuesday, from Tk 4,150 billion in the previous day.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 84 points to close at 14,654 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shed 49 points to close at 8,833.

Of the issues traded, 146 declined, 66 advanced and 50 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 15.02 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of more than Tk 478 million.













