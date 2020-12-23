Video
Berger launches CMP marine and industrial coatings

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL), the leading paint manufacturer in the country, and Chugoku Marine Paints, Limited (CMP) of Japan have teamed up to offer high performance marine coatings and related industrial paints in Bangladesh.
BPBL is the sole authorized distributor of the advanced marine paints which are originally formulated and developed by the Japanese company CMP and certified by world-renowned standards authorities.
The product ranges offered under collaboration of BPBL and CMP include universal high build epoxy primers, epoxy tie coats, synthetic resin-based single component tie coats, hydrolysis type and self-polishing type antifouling, epoxy topcoat, alkyd topcoat, polyurethane topcoat, high build alkyd primer, high heat resistant paint, and other improved materials.
Sea-going vessels, export vessels, class vessels, and other riverine vessels require superior standard of coatings for long-lasting protection. Berger has now enabled local manufacturers to avail global standard for longevity of their vessels. This initiative will also benefit the local shipbuilding industry by decreasing lead time, increasing operational efficiency, and lowering import expenses and hassles. The product quality will be ensured by both Berger and Chugoku through extensive quality checks and thorough supervision.


