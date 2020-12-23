Video
BIDA to create hundreds of new entrepreneurs

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) has been implementing the enhanced Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Project (ESDP) in the Rajshahi region as well as at other places.
Its main thrust is to expand investment activities by involving working people having jobs or not and creating new entrepreneurs in all productive economic activities.
BIDA has a target to build 100 powerful women entrepreneurs in Rajshahi city      to mark the celebration of Mujib Barsha, birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said BIDA Divisional Director AKM Benjamin Riazi, reports BSS.
It said around 2,400 people were given training and 525 of them have become entrepreneurs with investment of around Taka 181 crore in all eight districts under Rajshahi division. More than 6,000 people got jobs from income-generating ventures.
"We'll need entrepreneurs who will create jobs and expand businesses. We are working to create those entrepreneurs," he added.
Sabina Yeasmin Lipi has explored herself as a potential entrepreneur by dint of her painstaking efforts of boosting level of confidence through income-generating activities.
Yeasmin Lipi, a resident of Terakhadia Uttarpara in Rajshahi city, has been operating her boutique business for the last couple of years engaging around 70 women from less-income and marginalized families.
Recently, she has made an additional investment Taka three lakh after a month-long training on entrepreneurship and skill development. She is trained in dying, printing, block boutique, fashion design and producing and marketing of diversified jute goods marketing. Lipi talked about her business with a high degree of confidence.
Khairul Islam, another entrepreneur, is doing plastic recycling business at Katakhali area of the city. He has also expanded his business with a new investment of Taka two lakh and now employing 20 people. He has added three modern machines in his venture.
Another micro-entrepreneur Mohammad Rokonuzzaman of Baliaghata said "I have a dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur in the field of high valued crops farming.
He has set up a 16-bigha farm for growing various spicy and horticulture crops creating employment scopes for at least 25 people. Muhammad said training has enhanced his level of confidence to a greater extent in terms of becoming a self-reliant farmer.
 He plans to set up economic foundation for marginalized farming families who are engaged in various productive activities.
Lipi, Khairul and Rokonuzzaman are among 300 young people including 210 women who were imparted entrepreneurship and skill development training under the ESDP project.
Of the total trained people, 60 have become entrepreneurs with investment of Taka 6.5 crore generating employment for 475 people in Rajshahi district, said Jamila Afsari Alam, District Trainer of ESDP.
Shakila Bashar Shimul is an Electrical and Electronics engineer. Recently, she completed a 30-day entrepreneurship development training course as she plans to become a successful entrepreneur. She has resolved to become an online business-woman.
Mahbub Ara Neela earlier worked as ICT sector got entrepreneurial training to set up her on business.
Liakat Ali, President of Rajshahi Silk Industries Owners Association, said many women are setting up small and cottage industries. He said after getting BIDA run training, many women are planning to become successful entrepreneurs and a new outlook is changing their profession and life style.


