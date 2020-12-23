Selim Ahmed reelected BPMA President

Eminent industrialist Selim Ahmed, Honorary Vice Chairman of Elite Paint and Managing Director of Super Group, has been elected President of Bangladesh Paint Manufacturers Association (BPMA).

He was elected unopposed for the seventh time in the presence of all the members at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the organization held at Dhaka Shantinagar Skyview Lounge last Saturday.

Everyone at the meeting expressed hope that BPMA would achieve more success and improvement under his able leadership.





















