BCCCI-ERF award to boost BD-China trade, commerce

The Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Tuesday announced launching of annual BCCCI-ERF Award to highlight booming business and economic relationship between Bangladesh and China.

Ten awards will be given to print, television and website reports and features on areas ranging from trade, investment, innovation, education, hospitality, culture, tourism etc, the ERF said in a press release.

An award winner will receive Tk 50,000 as prize money and a citation from the BCCCI, it said, adding that the reports published between January 1, 2020 and January 30, 2021 will be eligible for the first edition of the award, it said.

The announcement came after a meeting between BCCCI joint secretary Al MamumMridha and the ERF executive Committee headed by its president SharmeenRinvy at the ERF office in the capital.

ERF General Secretary S. M Rashidul Islam, ERF vice president Shafiqul Alam, its finance Secretary Rejaul Haque Kawshik, executive members Serajul Islam Quadir and Rahim Sheikh were present on the occasion. BCCCI office secretary Abu Taher was also present.





















