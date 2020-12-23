Video
Indian firms win 1 lakh tonne BD rice tender

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Two Indian firms have won tenders for supplying 100,000 tonnes of non-basmati rice to Bangladesh as the Directorate General of Food which is entrusted to procure food grains for the Bangladesh government, floated an international tender, traders said.
One of the firms has agreed to sell 50,000 tonnes of rice at $405 a tonne. The other firm will offer another 50,000 tonnes at $416. The rice will have to be delivered in 40 days from the day of signing the contract.
Rice Exporters Association (REA) President B V Krishna Rao said that Bangladesh had got rice at such rates due to immense competition within India.
Further, he added that while white rice is available at USD 375-385 a tonne, par-boiled rice prices are around USD400, said an Indian media.
Bangladesh plans to import at least three lakh tonnes of rice. It floated two separate tenders on November 16 and 25 to import 50,000 tonnes each of par-boiled rice. The tenders also included insurance, freight terms, and unloading costs.


