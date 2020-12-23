98 upazilas to have water supply, sanitation facilities



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually presiding from her official Ganabhaban residence, over the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Room, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

The approval at the ECNEC meeting held virtually with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She took part from her Ganobhaban residence while ministers, secretaries and other officials concerned attended the meeting in person held in NEC Conference Room at Planning Commission.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Division Senior Secretary Ashadul Islam informed that the government will bear Tk 1245.30 crore from its own resources while Tk 20.98 crore will come from concerned agencies fund and the remaining to be met by project assistance.

Two projects are new while three are revised projects.

Revealing the details of the project, Planning Commission member for Physical Infrastructure Division Mamun-Al-Rashid said the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) would implement the project to ensure rural water supply and sanitation by December 2025 at a cost of Tk 1,831.76 crore The World Bank and AIIB will provide it as loan.

It will be implemented at 98 upazilas in 30 districts of eight Divisions and benefit around 45 lakh people with washing facilities and other improved measures of heath safety facilities.

The Planning secretary said the Prime Minister has asked all concerned to take necessary steps to stop abuse of government housing accommodation. She said all public servants would have to stay in their earmarked government houses and university teachers' should stay at their allotted places. Otherwise, they would not get the house allowance.

The Prime Minister has also stressed the need for having a "master plan" in each upazila for properly building the infrastructures, mini stadiums and keeping water bodies for public use. The

ECNEC approved the first revised project for further development of Rajshahi Science and Technology University at an additional cost of Tk 259.17 crore.

On this occasion the prime Minister has laid emphasis, ASadul Islam said to ensure accountability of spending at all public universities. The Premier has also directed for framing "master plan" by all educational institutions to ensure that there is no unplanned construction on the campuses.

Sheikh Hasina also directed that all tender rates at LGED, BWBD must be approved by the Ministry of Finance before a project gets government approval. The Planning Commission should oversee the matter. The Finance ministry has already issued a circular in this regard, Asadul said.

ECNEC gave approval to 2nd revision of Titas gas meters installment project at an additional cost of Tk 254.90 crore. She said installation of gas meters should be made universal especially in the industrial belt through pre-paid meters and at household level.

It will reduce gas consumption and save pilferage, Planning Commission member Nasima Begum said.

The day's ECNEC meeting also approved the 1st revision of the land acquisition for constructing sewerage System in Khulna Metropolitan with an additional cost of Tk 116.54 crore.







The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approves five development project worth is Tk 3308 crore on Tuesday including rural water supply and sanitation project at a cost of 1882 cr to protect people from infection of Coronavirus.The approval at the ECNEC meeting held virtually with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She took part from her Ganobhaban residence while ministers, secretaries and other officials concerned attended the meeting in person held in NEC Conference Room at Planning Commission.Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Division Senior Secretary Ashadul Islam informed that the government will bear Tk 1245.30 crore from its own resources while Tk 20.98 crore will come from concerned agencies fund and the remaining to be met by project assistance.Two projects are new while three are revised projects.Revealing the details of the project, Planning Commission member for Physical Infrastructure Division Mamun-Al-Rashid said the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) would implement the project to ensure rural water supply and sanitation by December 2025 at a cost of Tk 1,831.76 crore The World Bank and AIIB will provide it as loan.It will be implemented at 98 upazilas in 30 districts of eight Divisions and benefit around 45 lakh people with washing facilities and other improved measures of heath safety facilities.The Planning secretary said the Prime Minister has asked all concerned to take necessary steps to stop abuse of government housing accommodation. She said all public servants would have to stay in their earmarked government houses and university teachers' should stay at their allotted places. Otherwise, they would not get the house allowance.The Prime Minister has also stressed the need for having a "master plan" in each upazila for properly building the infrastructures, mini stadiums and keeping water bodies for public use. TheECNEC approved the first revised project for further development of Rajshahi Science and Technology University at an additional cost of Tk 259.17 crore.On this occasion the prime Minister has laid emphasis, ASadul Islam said to ensure accountability of spending at all public universities. The Premier has also directed for framing "master plan" by all educational institutions to ensure that there is no unplanned construction on the campuses.Sheikh Hasina also directed that all tender rates at LGED, BWBD must be approved by the Ministry of Finance before a project gets government approval. The Planning Commission should oversee the matter. The Finance ministry has already issued a circular in this regard, Asadul said.ECNEC gave approval to 2nd revision of Titas gas meters installment project at an additional cost of Tk 254.90 crore. She said installation of gas meters should be made universal especially in the industrial belt through pre-paid meters and at household level.It will reduce gas consumption and save pilferage, Planning Commission member Nasima Begum said.The day's ECNEC meeting also approved the 1st revision of the land acquisition for constructing sewerage System in Khulna Metropolitan with an additional cost of Tk 116.54 crore.