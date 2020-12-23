72-hr transport strike underway in Sylhet

SYLHET, Dec 22: A 72-hour transport strike, enforced by the transport workers and owners, is underway in Sylhet division on Tuesday demanding resumption of stone extraction from quarries.

Road communications between Sylhet and other parts of the country came to a halt following the strike.

Sylhet divisional unit of Truck-Pick-up-Covered van Owners Oikkya Parishad called the strike on Monday and the transport workers organisations expressed solidarity with them.

Selim Ahmed Falik, president of Sylhet District Transport Workers Union, said, "We have expressed our solidarity with the Oikya Parishad over the demand of reopening of stone quarries."

On Monday, the Oikya Parishad had a meeting with the deputy commissioner M Kazi Emdadul Islam.

As no solution came from the meeting, the transport workers enforced the strike. The strike will be continued for three days, said its president Hadi Saiful adding "We have enforced the strike after consultation with Sunamganj, Habiganj, Moulvibazar transport workers."

The government has suspended the work of stone extraction from stone quarries to save the environment.

Besides, another 48-hour strike enforced by the CNG run-auto-rickshaw workers and owners in the city and adjacent areas is going on for the second consecutive day. -UNB