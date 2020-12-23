Four injured as truck hits IU bus in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, Dec 22: At least four people including two employees of Islamic University (IU) were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus of the university on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah Highway at Alampur in Kushtia sadar upazila on Tuesday.

The two injured IU employees were Anjuman Ara Khatun and IU bus driver Shukur Ali.

OC of Kushtia Thana Abul Kalam said that the accident took place at about 3:00pm when a Jhenaidah-bound truck hit the IU bus. Later, other IU teachers and officials rescued the injured and admitted them to Kushtia Sadar Hospital. Police detained the truck driver and his assistant.





