Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Four injured as truck hits IU bus in Kushtia

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
IU Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Dec 22: At least four people including two employees of Islamic University (IU) were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus of the university on the Kushtia-Jhenaidah Highway at Alampur in Kushtia sadar upazila on Tuesday.
The two injured IU employees were Anjuman Ara Khatun and IU bus driver Shukur Ali.
OC of Kushtia Thana Abul Kalam said that the accident took place at about 3:00pm when a Jhenaidah-bound truck hit the IU bus. Later, other IU teachers and officials rescued the injured and admitted them to Kushtia Sadar Hospital. Police detained the truck driver and his assistant.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
72-hr transport strike underway in Sylhet
Four injured as truck hits IU bus in Kushtia
‘Mrityunjayi Mitra’ inaugurated at Chandranath Hill
Abdur Razzaq’s 9th death anniv today
Obituary
Who’s Who awards 11 eminent personalities
BARI gets 2 new directors
RU to take exams from January 2


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Green building movement in Bangladesh
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft