‘Mrityunjayi Mitra’ inaugurated at Chandranath Hill



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami addressing the inaugural function of 'Mrityunjayi Mitra', a sculpture to commemorate the sacrifices of lives of the Indian soldiers during the Liberation War in 1971 at Chandranath Hill in Sitakunda, Chattogram, on Tuesday. photo: observer

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Bangladesh Awami League Presidium Member and Standing Committee Chairman of Ministry of Housing and Public Works Engineer Mosharraf Hossain and Sitakunda MP Didarul Alam were present at the inauguration programme.

Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chairman Abdus Salam presided over the inaugural function.

Chattogram District Freedom Fighter Commander M Sahabuddin, Metropolitan Commander Mozaffar Ahmed, Indian High Commissioner's wife Sangeeta Doraiswami, Indian Assistant High Commission second officer Dipti Alanghat, Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Chattogram Anindya Banerjee, among others, were present at the programme.







CHATTOGRAM, Dec 22: The sculpture 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' inaugurated on Tuesday at the Chandranath Hill in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram. The sculpture made to commemorate the sacrifices of more than 50 Indian soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in the liberation war in 1971.Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, Bangladesh Awami League Presidium Member and Standing Committee Chairman of Ministry of Housing and Public Works Engineer Mosharraf Hossain and Sitakunda MP Didarul Alam were present at the inauguration programme.Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chairman Abdus Salam presided over the inaugural function.Chattogram District Freedom Fighter Commander M Sahabuddin, Metropolitan Commander Mozaffar Ahmed, Indian High Commissioner's wife Sangeeta Doraiswami, Indian Assistant High Commission second officer Dipti Alanghat, Indian Assistant High Commissioner in Chattogram Anindya Banerjee, among others, were present at the programme.