

Abdur Razzaq’s 9th death anniv today

Marking the day, the family members of Razzaq will place wreaths at his grave at Banani Graveyard and offer fateha and hold milad mahfil there on Wednesday morning.

Besides, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote will pay homage to the late Awami League (AL) leader by placing wreaths at his grave in the morning.

He played an active role in the Education Movement of 1962, the Six-Point Movement of 1966, the Mass Upsurge of 1969, independence struggle and the War of Liberation in 1971. Razzaq was elected as the general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League in 1966-67 and 1967-68. He was elected as a member of the Parliament for the first time in 1970. He also won in the parliamentarian election in 1973, 1991, 1996 and 2009. In 1991 and 1996, Razzaq was elected lawmaker from two constituencies.

He served the AL as the general secretary in 1979 and 1981 while he was the water resources minister of the AL led government in 1996. On December 23 in 2011, Abdur Razzaq passed away while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in London. -BSS







