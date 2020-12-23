Ensure proper vaccine management in advance

Video
Editorial

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020

According to media reports Bangladesh will get more than six crore C-19 vaccines between May and June next year from the COVAX facility--a global initiative coordinated by World health organisation (WHO), GAVI and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Additionally, Bangladesh will receive three crore doses more of Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) next year. According to official sources, government will purchase the 6.8 crore shots of vaccines at a subsidised price ranging from $1.6 to $2 apiece. We heartily welcome government's initiative vaccine distribution planning at an affordable price. However, it is feared that the developing and underdeveloped countries will largely lag behind in purchasing vaccines, since the developed countries are assumed to stay ahead in this race. Under such circumstances, Bangladesh government has shown promptness in protecting peoples' lives. On December 13, the government finalised the MoU by signing the procurement contract. However, the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine will become available by the end of January or early February next year, and six crore doses by May-June next.

Rather optimistically, the global studies research findings have shown that a vaccine can be 90 per cent effective in preventing an infection - provided when a person consumes a half dose and then a full dose. Meanwhile, COVAX aims to distribute 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines from several manufacturers by the end of 2021, once a safe and effective vaccine is invented. COVAX will facilitate equitable access and distribution to protect people in all countries.

It is expected that, these vaccines will ensure security of the vulnerable group of people, primarily. Even though the government expects we will start getting vaccines by early January or late February, the SII CEO said that it will be available to the general public in India in March-April, while UK's Guardian newspaper reported that the vaccine's approval may be delayed until the beginning of January. Understandably, there is possibility of delay in getting the vaccines. It is important to mention that before receiving vaccines, authorities responsible should ensure all arrangement of transportation, storage and distribution. Healthcare workers and other frontline workers should get priority in vaccination campaign.

It is encouraging to note that the training for vaccination has been started while Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) will be engaged countrywide for the Covid vaccination. In order to distribute vaccines, the government is close to finalising the National Vaccine Deployment Plan. Authorities concerned should be sincere and dedicated to distribute vaccines in a fair manner. Until a tried and tested vaccine is available for all, we must follow WHO health guidelines since prevention is better than cure.





Ensure proper vaccine management in advance
