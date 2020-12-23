Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Deadlock in public universities

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Dear Sir
Public universities throughout the country are in a deadlock situation as it has been almost 10 months there are almost no academic progress activities. Though private universities continuing their academic activities regularly using both online and offline mediums as they have been able to set up that kind of necessary structure but thousands of public university students are suffering. Semester final or year-end examinations at every department of these universities are now stuck and this crisis is going to bring a severe session jam and many students are in fear of year loss.

The point is though we are watching that COVID-19 is now not in that fatal mode as much as we got afraid of and everything going normal--from political rallies to shopping centres. Again these universities already have been failed to provide the necessary equipment to students for online classes despite promising several times. Now grievances are raging among the students and we are in doubt about the motive behind the carelessness of the authorities. So we urge the govt. to take necessary steps regarding this immediately.  

Bappi Mea
University of Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deadlock in public universities
Blending realism with aestheticism
US deserves a civilian Secretary of Defense
Common ‘long Covid’ symptoms patients face
Child marriage: An episode of endless malady
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine: Hope for billions
Unplanned sand extraction causes river erosion
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
Green building movement in Bangladesh
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft