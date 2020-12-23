Deadlock in public universities

Dear Sir

Public universities throughout the country are in a deadlock situation as it has been almost 10 months there are almost no academic progress activities. Though private universities continuing their academic activities regularly using both online and offline mediums as they have been able to set up that kind of necessary structure but thousands of public university students are suffering. Semester final or year-end examinations at every department of these universities are now stuck and this crisis is going to bring a severe session jam and many students are in fear of year loss.



The point is though we are watching that COVID-19 is now not in that fatal mode as much as we got afraid of and everything going normal--from political rallies to shopping centres. Again these universities already have been failed to provide the necessary equipment to students for online classes despite promising several times. Now grievances are raging among the students and we are in doubt about the motive behind the carelessness of the authorities. So we urge the govt. to take necessary steps regarding this immediately.



Bappi Mea

University of Dhaka