

Common ‘long Covid’ symptoms patients face



Fatigue is the most common, but breathlessness, chest tightness, brain fog, gastrointestinal issues, joint pain, headaches and vertigo are among other reported manifestations, ranging from mild to debilitating. For many, the psychological effects are profound. There will be a rise in the number of people suffering debilitating long-term after-effects of a Covid-19 infection, academics warned, as they said that this could actually be four different syndromes. Some people are still suffering symptoms seven months after infection and those who had a mild illness at the start can have worse ongoing symptoms than patients who needed intensive care treatment. Meanwhile, some people are living with symptoms that move around the body.



Some have reported "floating" symptoms whereby they suffer an illness linked to one part of the body such as the respiratory system, the brain, cardiovascular system and heart, the kidneys, the gut, the liver or skin which later abates only for new symptoms to arise in a different part of the body. Such a wide range of symptoms, and different presentations of illness, mean that it is hard for doctors to diagnose, which means that it is equally difficult for patients to access the appropriate care.



Researchers from the National Institute for Health Research who reviewed the available evidence said ongoing symptoms examined reports from people of all ages and backgrounds. While most cases of coronavirus resolve in 3-4 weeks' time, long Covid is a reality for a lot of C-19 patients. Also referred to as post- Covid, the symptoms of lingering Covid symptoms have baffled medical minds and recovered patients. It can last for several weeks, and impact recovery in the long run.



What's more shocking is that the symptoms can strike people who have had even a mild brush of Covid. Earlier studies have also pointed out that the presence of long Covid can also be determined by the symptoms patients often develop in the first week of infection. Some of the most common long Covid symptoms which can disturb rehabilitative care post infection. Those who have suffered from Covid complain of experiencing fatigue and exhaustion like no other. Severe and chronic fatigue can also strike people who develop only mild or slight Covid symptoms.



Fatigue can also be resultant of the remaining viral debris post multiplication. As the body steps up to eliminate the virus, it can often end up in an overdrive and tire the system. Some even say that fatigue and exhaustion take the most time to recover after the infection. Therefore, it's important to give your body ample rest and plenty of fluids needed to vitalize it. Have a good diet and do not dive into chores just after recovery. Doing excessive physical work will only make matters worse. Post-COVID fatigue has also been characterized by lethargy, muscle ache, pain, dullness and severe weakness and exhaustion.



Again, body pain can be resultant of heightened inflammation levels in the body, which can happen with COVID-19.For some COVID patients, body pain and aches could also be accompanied by muscle pain, which is caused by consequent damage to the muscle fibres from the virus and abnormal tissue breakdown in the body. A lingering viral load in the upper respiratory tract could also mean that cough, which is one of the most typical COVID symptoms, can be present for a longer time, sometimes 5-6 weeks or more.



Cough can be both dry and productive in nature, exposing your respiratory tract and throat to more stress. Frequent steam inhalation, saltwater gargles, herbal teas and Vitamin-C rich diet can help you battle the persisting symptom and recover faster. Shortness of breath or experiencing any sort of pain or discomfort while breathing can be a sign of COVID symptoms getting worse. For many long haulers, it could also be an issue which persists for long and impacts the quality of life.



Since corona virus acts on lung functioning and puts an extra strain on the chest and lung passageways to support vital breathing, shortness of breath and chest pain can be commonly experienced. A sick, strained body will take a longer time to perform vital functions, and it could be particularly bad for someone who is susceptible to chronic lung infections and respiratory issues.



Brain fog, confusion, delirium are some of the common ways COVID-19 could impact your brain and make it age by at least 10 years, studies say. They also make for some of the most commonly recognized post-COVID symptoms. Why or how COVID-19 leads to a declined brain function is yet to be fully understood, but the impact could be so profound, it could actually degrade the quality of life for some with severe symptoms.



For many, brain fog and other persisting brain damage symptoms post recovery could be an indication of mental illness, which is why doctors are asserting on the importance of post-COVID checks and exercises to stimulate brain functioning. Another common symptom which tends to bother COVID-19 patients is insomnia or chronic sleep issues. Nearly half the recovered patients complain of the same. Psychiatrists are also seeing a steady flow of recovered patients turning up with sleep issues, complaining of fear and panic, which in turn could result in sleepless nights. Practising meditation, increasing intake of calming, soothing teas, getting frequent rest can make life less stressful and aid rehabilitation. Patients should consider seeking help if these issues become too common.



Anosmia and loss of taste are one of the most confusing symptoms and yet, for many who suffer from it, it can take weeks or in rare cases, months to regain this vital function. Some patients who suffer from diminished loss of smell and taste often require care and non-pharmaceutical therapies like smell training to 'rewire' the brain to accurately recognize right tastes, smells and scents. Long Covid is not just people taking time to recover from a stay in intensive care. Even people with relatively mild infections can be left with lasting and severe health problems.



Some have raised concerns that there is not enough support for people with long-Covid. In order to conserve energy, you should not push yourself too hard, and make sure you have plenty of rest. Plan your days so you're most tiring activities are spread out across the week, prioritise think about what you need to do and what can be put off. Either your hospital team or your doctor may help you, if you are not recovering as quickly as you might expect. The good news is once you have recovered from the acute disease, recovery will follow either nor or a few days later.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public









