

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine: Hope for billions



This April when the University of Oxford announced that the vaccine development team at the university would be able to develop a Covid-19 vaccine September this year, many people were thinking -is it a fairy tale? Normally it takes 10 years to develop a vaccine from a scratch to human use but a vaccine for Covid-19 took just 10 months! People around the world have confidence in the Oxford university team because the university has a proven track of innovations and discovery. The fact is the university team has developed SARS coronavirus, Ebola virus vaccine in recent years. On 23 April 2020, the university has started human Phase I trial and it showed a glimpse of hope. In July, published data showed trialled Covid-19 vaccine has immune response and vaccine is safe.

Again, on 6 September Oxford University vaccine in partnership with AstraZeneca voluntarily paused Phase-III trial because of unexplained illness developed on a healthy volunteer in the UK trial centre. The trialled vaccine development halted because of an independent committee, to review the safety data of the vaccine. Normally it becomes an issue when approximately 8-10 healthy volunteers develop unexplained illnesses after receiving the vaccine. During the Phase-II and III trial, the efficacy of the developing vaccine is assessed. Oxford and AstraZeneca partnered vaccine is tested in multiple countries, including the UK, Brazil and South Africa for Phase II human trial, for Phase III trial in addition to these countries 30,000 volunteers were recruited in the USA. 20,000 volunteers were recruited from the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Japan, on the whole, 50,000 healthy volunteers were recruited for Phase III trial, on 12 September.



In the UK independent safety regulators have lifted safety concerns of trialled vaccines and resumed the vaccine trail again but FDA, the USA regulators resumed trial again on 23 October. As a result, the trial process for vaccine development slowed down, because for Phase III trials more healthy volunteers were recruited from the USA. Temporary halt is not uncommon during vaccine trials. The University of Oxford didn't release adverse events that happened to the volunteer, based on confidentiality, I think what might have been better to release the summary of the side effects by avoiding identifying the individual volunteer.



On 23 November Oxford University released preliminary data of 11,636 trial participants which showed overall efficacy 70.4%. Healthy volunteers who have received half the first dose and second one full dose showed better efficacy level 90% and volunteers who have received 2 full dose vaccines showed lower efficacy 62 %. After preliminary data released by the University of Oxford, scientists across the transatlantic become divide. It is still unclear why the efficacy level varied in different dosages of the vaccine. Some argued that when the vaccine is developed from an adenovirus initial lower dose may boost up better response followed by a full second dose.



On 8 December 'The Lancet' published the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca data from UK Phase 1/2 and Phase 2/3, Phase 3 trial in Brazil and Phase 1/2 trial in South Africa ( Approximately 20,000 healthy volunteers) . Evidence for efficacy over 55 years is limited because most of the participants in all of the trials were adults aged 18-55. As a result, more works required to know how efficacious the Oxford vaccine is in the older aged group. Because of the mixed efficacy label Oxford and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, scientists in both the UK and Russia explored 'mix and match 'trials with Russia's Sputnik vaccine awaiting regulatory approvals. With this technique, using different vaccines, one Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine and other one Sputnik vaccine may prompt a better immune response. Russian The Gamaleya Research Institute developer of Sputnik vaccine claimed that vaccine efficacy is 92% but their trial full data has not yet published any peer-reviewed journal.



Like the Oxford vaccine, the Russian vaccine Sputnik is developing from a modified adenovirus, the Oxford team has developed a vaccine from Chimpanzee and Sputnik and a common cold virus. One of the potential risk, when the vaccine is developed from adenovirus, is 'anti vector immunity' where if the vector, adenovirus occurs in the human population and if the animal or human cells have already developed antibodies against a particular serotype, it may diminish the effectiveness of the vector or in other words the efficacy of the vaccine developed from the adenovirus. For overcoming this challenge, 'mix and matching' may provide a solution. This immunological technique is called 'heterologous prime-boost' already in use for developing vaccines in other human diseases.



In my opinion, the University of Oxford AstraZeneca team could have explored this mix and matching vaccine testing with the Russian vaccine Sputnik when human Phase I trial had started for both teams because both teams had developed vaccine from adenovirus.

Pfizer could produce and distribute 1.5 billion doses of vaccine by end of 2021and could vaccinate 750 million people. Moderna could produce 1 billion doses which could vaccinate 500 million people. Lastly, Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine could produce 3 billion doses and could potentially vaccinate 1.5 billion people. At least 50% efficacy is required to get approval from vaccine regulators for human use, Oxford / Astra Zeneca's vaccine's average efficacy is 70.4 %. Hopefully, it may get approval from British vaccine regulators at the end of December or beginning of January. The greatest advantage of the Oxford vaccine could be transported easily anywhere in the world, and does not require it to store in -70 C temperature. Other vaccines are in the pipeline. Sputnik vaccine may get western regulators approval once data is published in peer-reviewed journals and regulators are satisfied with the published data. Chinese vaccine Sinovac participants developed lower levels of antibodies as partly released data published in the journal 'The Lancet' on 17 November. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have delayed their vaccine development program until the end of 2021 because of a low level of antibodies developed amongst elderly volunteers. Imperial College London vaccine is in Phase III human trial, using self-amplifying RNA technology, closer to Pfizer and Moderna vaccine development technology but advantages of Imperial vaccine could be transported in normal fridge temperature.



Which is the safest Covid-19 vaccine is yet to be answered. But immunising huge populations, the Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine may be a solution. We need successful vaccines to vaccinate the 7 billion populations in the world. Until a vaccine is available, boosting our body's system by doing at least 20 minutes of exercise 3 times a week is important. This will help to boost macrophages in our body. If you are healthy and less than 50 years old, it may be beneficial to have a vaccine until a Covid-19 vaccine is available. Moreover, at least one-week interval is required to receive Covid-19 vaccine.

The writer is clinical lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, Imperial College London







One vaccine race is already over. Pfizer's vaccine is the first Covid-19 vaccine got UK governments approval. Already over 200,000 Britons got the vaccine. Both Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European regulators approved Pfizer's vaccine. Now two unanswered questions are - which vaccine would be able to vaccinate the highest number of people around the world in 2021? Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine probably can vaccinate the highest number of people in 2021. A joint vaccine developer already mentioned if the regulatory bodies approve, Oxford vaccine can produce 3 billion doses to vaccinate one and half a billion people in the world. Next valid question needs to be asked - which vaccine would be the safest, and the answer to this question is yet unknown!! 