

Four Biranganas get recognition in Kushtia

They are Elejan Nesa, of Hasimpur Uttarpara Village, Duljan Nesa, of Hasimpur, Momena, of Baniakandi, and Majiran Nesa of Madhupur area in Kumarkhali Upazila.

Birangana Elejan Nesa said, "I am very honoured through getting the recognition. I was leading a life with much hardship. I could not provide education to my son due to poverty. Besides, I am suffering from different diseases. I am very happy as I got the recognition. Now I am a freedom fighter. I'll lead rest of my life with pride."

Elejan's husband Akbar Ali is also very happy as his wife got the recognition.

He said, "I am proud of my wife. Now nobody can make bad comments on her."

Talking to our correspondent, Duljan Nesa said she never thought that she would come across such good news in her life as she was facing a very tough situation after the death of her husband.

Another Birangana Momena also expressed her satisfaction over the recognition.

