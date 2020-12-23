Video
Blankets distributed among cold-hit people in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondents

Blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people in three districts- Sirajganj, Bogura and Khagrachhari, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: District Police and Police Nari Kalyan Samity (Punak) distributed blankets among over 100 cold-hit people in Sirajganj Bazar Station and Rail Station areas on Monday night.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Hasibul Alam, BPM, Punak President Poli Sultana Shanta and Additional SP Mst Farhana Yasmin, among others, were also present during the                 distribution.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Nandigram Upazila Parishad of the district distributed blankets among cold-hit people on Monday.
Upazila Chairman Rezaul Ashraf Jinnah handed over the blankets among the cold-hit poor people at Choudighi Bazar in Bhatra Union.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Akhter, Upazila Vice-chairman Dulal Chandra Mahanta, Female Vice-chairman Shraboni Akter and Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abu Taher, among others, were also present during the distribution.
GUIMARA, KHAGRACHHARI: A total of 1,320 pieces of blankets were distributed in Guimara Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The blankets were distributed among cold-hit people of three unions in the upazila from Prime Minister's relief fund.
UNO Tushar Ahmed was present as chief guest in the distribution programme.
Member of Khagrachhari Zila Parishad and General Secretary of Guimara Upazila Unit Awami League Memong Marma, Hafchhari Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Chaithoai Chowdhury and Sindukchhari UP Chairman Redak Marma, among others, were also preset at that time.


