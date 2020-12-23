Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Dec 22: Two more persons died of coronavirus in the division on Saturday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 361 here.

Meanwhile, 84 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 23,998 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

He said the highest 220 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 54 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 25 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, nine in Joypurhat, 16 in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 21,696 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,882 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.







