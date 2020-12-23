Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 22:  Two more persons died of coronavirus in the division on Saturday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 361 here.
Meanwhile, 84 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 23,998 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Sunday noon.
He said the highest 220 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 54 died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 25 in Naogaon, 12 in Natore, nine in Joypurhat, 16 in Sirajganj and 10 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 21,696 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 2,882 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four Biranganas get recognition in Kushtia
Blankets distributed among cold-hit people in 3 dists
Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
Deer head, skin, hooves recovered at Patharghata
Three unnatural deaths in 2 dists
Dr Hasan Murad dies of Covid-19
Four murdered in three districts
Local soyabean, sunflower make no contribution to meeting edible oil demand despite bright prospect


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Green building movement in Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft