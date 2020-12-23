Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Deer head, skin, hooves recovered at Patharghata

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Dec 22: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) have seized a head and three skins of deer in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday night.
BCG Patharghata South Station Commander Lt Fahim said on information, they conducted a drive in Jintola area at around 7:30 pm.
Sensing the presence of BCG members, the smugglers fled the scene.
Later, they recovered the skins and the head of deer.
However, BCG members handed over the recovered body parts of deer to the      forest department.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four Biranganas get recognition in Kushtia
Blankets distributed among cold-hit people in 3 dists
Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
Deer head, skin, hooves recovered at Patharghata
Three unnatural deaths in 2 dists
Dr Hasan Murad dies of Covid-19
Four murdered in three districts
Local soyabean, sunflower make no contribution to meeting edible oil demand despite bright prospect


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Green building movement in Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft