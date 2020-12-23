Deer head, skin, hooves recovered at Patharghata

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Dec 22: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) have seized a head and three skins of deer in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Monday night.

BCG Patharghata South Station Commander Lt Fahim said on information, they conducted a drive in Jintola area at around 7:30 pm.

Sensing the presence of BCG members, the smugglers fled the scene.

Later, they recovered the skins and the head of deer.

However, BCG members handed over the recovered body parts of deer to the forest department.







