Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:22 AM
Home Countryside

Three unnatural deaths in 2 dists

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondents

Three men died in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Kurigram and Dinajpur, on Tuesday.
FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Two men died in separate unnatural incidents in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
A labourer died unnaturally while cutting soil in the upazila at noon.
Deceased Rahmat Ali, 55, was the son of late Tobarak Ali of Nagdao Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Mozammel Haque said Rahmat Ali worked at Chandrakhana Chitmahal under the 40-day-earthremoving programme. He fell sick all of a sudden while working there at around 12pm. Later, he was taken to the house of one Abdul Jalil, where he died, the UP member added.
On the other hand, a farmer was electrocuted in the upazila in the morning.
Deceased Abdul Malek Uddin, 48, was a resident of Purbadhaniram Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Abdul Malek came in contact with a live electric wire at around 10:30am when he was watering field by electric pump, which left him critically injured. He was rushed to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead. Officer-in-Charge of Fulbari Police Station Rajib Kumar Rai confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
DINAJPUR: A man was killed in a collision between a train and a truck at Fulbari Rail Station of the district early Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Sushanto Kumar Das, a gateman at Fulbari Rail Station
His body was recovered at around 6am from under the truck which turned turtle after the accident.
Fulbari Rail Station Master Israfil Sarkar said a Bogura-bound paddy-laden truck overturned on the rail line at around 1am after being hit by a stationary train, which left the gateman dead on the spot.
Sushanto Kumar had missing since the accident. Later, his body was found in the morning, the station master added.


