

Dr Hasan Murad dies of Covid-19

After being tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to the hospital on December 6.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at Miskin Shah Shrine Graveyard.

His death was condoled, among others, by Prime Minister's Special Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, MP, Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadabi and Satkania Press Club President Syed Mahfuzunnabi.







CHATTOGRAM, Dec 22: Dr Hasan Murad, of the Microbiology Department of Chattogram Medical College Hospital and former Residential Medical Officer of Satkania Upazila Health Complex, died of coronavirus at ICU of Parkview Hospital in the city early Monday.After being tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to the hospital on December 6.After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at Miskin Shah Shrine Graveyard.His death was condoled, among others, by Prime Minister's Special Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, MP, Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadabi and Satkania Press Club President Syed Mahfuzunnabi.