Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dr Hasan Murad dies of Covid-19

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Countryside Desk

Dr Hasan Murad dies of Covid-19

Dr Hasan Murad dies of Covid-19

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 22: Dr Hasan Murad, of the Microbiology Department of Chattogram Medical College Hospital and former Residential Medical Officer of Satkania Upazila Health Complex, died of coronavirus at ICU of Parkview Hospital in the city early Monday.
After being tested positive for the virus, he was admitted to the hospital on December 6.
After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at Miskin Shah Shrine Graveyard.
His death was condoled, among others, by Prime Minister's Special Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, MP, Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadabi and Satkania Press Club President Syed Mahfuzunnabi.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four Biranganas get recognition in Kushtia
Blankets distributed among cold-hit people in 3 dists
Two more die of corona in Rajshahi Division
Deer head, skin, hooves recovered at Patharghata
Three unnatural deaths in 2 dists
Dr Hasan Murad dies of Covid-19
Four murdered in three districts
Local soyabean, sunflower make no contribution to meeting edible oil demand despite bright prospect


Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Green building movement in Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft