Four murdered in three districts

Four persons were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Jashore and Habiganj, in two days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A man was killed by his younger brother in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Ashiqur Rahman, 30, was the son of Matiur Rahman of Harinpala Village under Telikhali Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Ashiq was locked into an altercation with his younger brother Shakil over trivial matter in the morning. At one stage of the altercation, Ashiq slapped Shakil. Following this, Shakil hit his elder brother with a stick out of anger, which left Ashiq seriously injured.

He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where he died at night while undergoing treatment. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway.

JASHORE: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Arabpur area of the district town on Monday.

Deceased Bishe was the son of Abdul Makik, a resident of the area.

Additional Superintended of Jashore Police Tauhidul Islam said Bishe was a listed criminal in Kotwali PS. He was accused in nine cases including of murder, drugs and arms.

Local sources said a group of masked men indiscriminately stabbed Bishe at around 3:30 pm when he was taking lunch in a restaurant in the area, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Jashore General Hospital where succumbed to his injuries.

HABIGANJ: Two persons were killed in a clash over land dispute in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified Nurul Haque, 50, and Kachha Mia, residents of Balla Gazipur Village.

Local sources said Nurul Haque had been at loggerheads with one Alai Mia over a piece of land for a long time.

Both the feuding groups attacked each other over planting paddy on the disputed land, which left Nurul Haque and Kachha Mia from Alai Mia's side critically injured. They both were taken to Habiganj Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Confirming the incident, Baniachang PS OC (Investigation) Prajit Kumer Das said police were deployed in the area and the situation is now under control.





