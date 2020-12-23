Local soyabean, sunflower make no contribution to meeting edible oil demand despite bright prospect



A sunflower field. photo: observer

Both the oil flowers hold huge demands in the country; but their production and marketing were not made in a planned way, according to a source requesting anonymity at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

Soya bean being produced in the southern region is being purchased by middlemen of poultry farms. So, the soya bean is making no contribuition to meeting the edible oil demand of the country.

Physicians said, soya bean and sun flower oil seeds are very useful for public health. Agriculture scientists said, soya bean contains 40-45 per cent protein and 19-20 per cent oil. The quanity of protein in soya bean is higher than any type of pulse or peas. Yet its price is cheaper.

Sunflower is an excellent oily crop. In different countries of the world, sunflower is known as a very important oil seed.

There is 40-45 per cent linoleic acid in sunflower seed. It contains no erosic acid. Per hectre production of sunflower is 1.7 metric tons (MT) to 1.9 MT.

This Robi season, about 7.76 lakh hectares (ha) of land have been targeted for different oil seed productions. The production target has been fixed by more than 11 lakh MT, which is lower by more than half of the demand.

To meet the domestic demand, huge amount of foreign currency is being sent out to import edible oils every year.

There has huge scope for expanding soya bean farming in the country. Of the country's edible oil demand, about 80 per cent is for soya bean oil. And almost of whole of the demand is imported.

According to official sources, about 1.5 lakh MT of soya bean is produced from about 80,000 ha of land in a year. But the total produce is going to poultry factories. This year, soya bean productin has been fixed at 1.52 MT from about 80,000 ha by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Already, about 40 types of hybrid oil seeds have been developed by the Bangladesh Agruculture Research Institute (BARI). These included six types of soya bean, including Sohag-PB-1, Bangladesh Soya Bean-4 or G-2, BARI Soya Bean-5 and 6. Two types of sunflower have been developed by BARI.

Per ha production of these hybrid soya bean types ranges from 1.80 MT to 2.25 MT.

No edilble oil mill is purchasing soya bean from farmer or wholesaler. Middlemen from Barishal and other coastal areas are purchasing the soya bean at a nominal price.

Since 1975, sunflower has been farmed on the experimental basis in Barishal, Patuakhali, Rajshahi, Jashore, Kushtia, Pabna, Natore, Dinajpur, Gazipur, Tangail and other districts. But the farming area was not expanded during these years.

In fact, the commercial cultivation of sunflower has yet to grow in the country.

Few years back, a number of NGOs provided sunflower seeds among the farmers in the southern region. But due to natural calamities, yielding got setback. Sun flower farming was also affected by heavy rainfall. Besides, sun flower was harmed by parrots.

These reasons are causing the decline to sunflower cultivation, according to growers and agriculture officials. This Robi season 5.5 ha of land have been fixed for sunflower with a production target of 11.5 MT.

So far, BARI has developed Kerani-DS-1 and BARI Surjamukhi-2. Yet farming of these two types of sunflower has not been expanded expectedly at farmers' level. It is because the necessary marketing has not been ensured.





