Dragon fruit farming changes farmers’ lot at Dumuria



A dragon fruit orchard at Dumuria. photo: observer

Good yield of the fruit this year has brought smile on their faces.

Dragon is the national fruit of Vietnam. Farming of this fruit is going well in Khulna.

The demand for this tasty fruit is increasing in the locality as well as across the country.

In Dumuria, dragon is being cultivated commercially. The soil and weather of the upazila is friendly for dragon cultivation, according to official and grower sources.

Dumuria Upazila is about 14 km away from the Khulna-Satkhira Highway. Kalikapur Village of Sharafpur Union is 13 km away from Dumuria Upazila. The dragon orchard of BM Shahinur Rahman is in this village.

Rahman started dragon farming with 10 saplings. Now there are 1,000 plants in his farm.

He is selling saplings every day. Besides, he is selling two to three maunds of dragon fruits per week. In Khulna and Dumuria bazaars, the fruit is selling at Tk 300 per kg. Per piece sapling is selling at Tk 50.

His saplings are sent to different districts of the country. He is hoping a sale of more than Tk 4 lakh.

He said there has been bumper dragon yield in Dumuria this year. But the popularity and publicity of the fruit remained poor. If the government patronises its farming, dragon fruits can be exported to foreign countries after meeting local demand.

Enthusiastic locals visit his orchard every day. Many are purchasing saplings from him, he said.

A farmer Habibur Rahman of the upazila said, weather in the country is suitable for farming of red, white and yellow dragon fruits.

The dragon tree looks like green cactus. Through self-breeding, its flowers bloom at night. Its breeding is also expedited by flies, bees and insects. Its artificial breeding is also possible.

After planting saplings, these start giving fruits within 10 to 15 months. By April and May, fruits appear. The fruition ends by November.

Young entrepreneurs are engaged in farming dragon. Each fruit grows up to 250 grams to one kg. A full-fledged tree gives 100 to 130 fruits. A tree gives fruits for 40 years.

Dragon farming entrepreneur BM Shahinur Rahman said, he purchased 10 saplings from Bangladesh Agriculture University in Mymensingh and launched his farm. In the last year, he farmed dragon in 11-decimal lands. He sold fruits worth over Tk 2 lakh. This year, he has farmed the fruit in 51-decimal lands.

Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddek Hossen said the land and weather of Bangladesh is suitable for dragon cultivation. BAU-1 and BAU-2 varieties of dragon fruits are available in Dumuria.

"We are working on its expansion. Its farming in the coastal areas has much potential," he informed.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Khulna Md Hafizur Rahman said, in order to expand its farming in this country, the department is working regularly.

Dragon fruits are very nutritious. It reduces cholesterol, cuts fat, controls blood pressure and enhances antibiotic capacity, he informed.













