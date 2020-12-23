Video
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:22 AM
Countryside

4 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondents

Four persons including a minor child were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Natore, Narayanganj, Satkhira and Jamalpur, in two days.  
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Naeem Hasan, 23, son of Alim Uddin, a resident of Dibinagar Mandolpara Village in Khoksha Upazila of Kushtia. He was a helper of a truck.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway Police Station (PS) Khandaker Shafiqul Islam said a covered van hit a Natore-bound goods-laden truck from behind after losing its control over the steering in Laturia area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul-Dhaka Highway at around 3am, which left the truck helper Naeem dead on the spot and three others injured.
A case was filed with Baraigram PS in this connection, the OC added.  
SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A minor girl was killed in a road accident in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Jannatullah, 6.
Local sources said a truck hit the child when she attempted to run on a road in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.
SATKHIRA: A man was killed and his son injured as a truck hit a bicycle in Kaloroa Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased were identified as Abu Bakar Siddiq, 45, a resident of Kandpur Purbapara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said a truck rammed into a bicycle carrying Abu Bakar and his four-year-old son Rafid Uddin Siddiq in Chanduria Bazar area in the morning, leaving the duo critically injured.
Later, Abu Bakar was declared dead at Goyra Clininc in the area.
Rafid is now undergoing treatment at Satkhira Sadar Hospital.
The body was handed over to the family.
However, the family did not bring any complaint in this connection.
JAMALPUR: A man was killed as a tractor hit an auto-rickshaw in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Gias Uddin, 65, was a teacher of Pogaldigha Girls' High School.
Local sources said the accident took place in Hasra Majalia area at around 10am when he was going to a local market, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Sarishabari PS OC Abu Md Fazlul Karim confirmed the incident.


