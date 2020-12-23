Man held with 20 gold bars in Jashore

JASHORE, Dec 22: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a 'gold smuggler' along with 20 gold bars worth about Tk 1.63 crore in the district town on Monday.

The arrested person is Imdadul Islam, a resident of Kagajpukur Village in Benapole.

BGB-49 Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Selim Reza said on information, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Poura Park area and arrested Imdadul along with the gold bars.

During initial interrogation, he confessed to his involvement with the smuggling.

However, the arrested was handed over to Jashore Kotwali Police Station, the official added.







