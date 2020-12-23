13 nabbed with drugs in three districts

A total of 13 people were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Dinajpur and Barishal, in three days.

RAJSHAHI: Four persons including an official of Rajshahi Zila Parishad were arrested with drugs in separate drives in two days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 4.19 kilograms of heroin in the city on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Kamrul Islam, 35, son of Saibur Rahman of Godagari Upazila, and Omar Sharif Rony, 38, son of Golam Gaush of Haragram area in the city.

RAB-5 Company Commander Mainul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in two houses in Rajshahi Court Station area at around 10:30pm and arrested them with the heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Rajpara Police Station (PS), the arrested persons with the seized goods were handed over to police, the official added.

On the other hand, members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested an official of Rajshahi Zila Parishad and his associate along with five bottles of phensidyl in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj on Saturday when he was carrying those in a government vehicle.

Arrested Nuruzzaman is the chief executive officer of the Rajshahi Zila Parishad.

The DNC team also arrested his associate Sazed Hossain, a pharmacy shop employee in Rajshahi.

Zafrullah Kajal, additional director of Rajshahi Divisional DNC, confirmed the matter.

Chapainawabganj DNC Inspector Saifur Rahman said they conducted a drive in Bir Shrestha Captain Mohiuddin Jahangir Bridge area and arrested them when they were carrying the phensedyl in the bottles of Coca-Cola in a government Pajero jeep.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was field against them in this connection, Saifur Rahman said.

They were taken to the Chapainawabganj Circuit House in the afternoon, he added.

DINAJPUR: Police detained two persons along with 1,300 bottles of phensedyl in Hakimpur Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The detainees are Imon Hossain, 25, and Moshiur Rahman, 24, residents of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur PS Md Ferdous Wahid said on information that a big consignment of drug will be smuggled in the country from India, a team of police conducted a drive in Modhyobasudebdpur area at around 3:30am and detained them along with the phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested seven drug peddlers with 500 yaba tablets and 2kg of hemp in the city on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Quamrul Islam Monir, 35, Ekramul Kobir Arman, 23, and Zahid Talukder, 22, residents of Saliabakpur Village in Banaripara Upazila of the district; and Mehedi Hasan, 23, Rabbi Khan, 31, Milon Hawlader, 28, and Monir Khan, of the city.

A team of BMP DB police led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Delwar Hossain conducted a drive in a residential hotel 'Jikun' in Nathullabad area of the city at night and arrested Quamrul, Ekramul and Zahid with 500 yaba tablets.

On the other hand, another team of BMP DB police led by SI Mahiuddin Mahi conducted a drive in BSCIC area of the city at night and arrested Mehedi, Rabbi and Milon with 2kg of hemp.

Later, the law enforcers arrested Monir Khan from Port area following the information of Mehedi.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested were sent to jail.







