15 candidates submit nomination papers in 2 dists

A total 15 candidates have submitted nomination papers for three mayoral posts in two districts- Kishoreganj and Meherpur, on Sunday.

KISHOREGANJ: Nine candidates have submitted their nomination papers for two mayoral posts in Kishoreganj Sadar and Kuliarchar municipalities on Sunday.

For the post of Kishoreganj Pourashava, the candidates are Md Pervez Mia (AL), Hazi Israil Miah (BNP), Shafiqul Goni Dhali Limon (Rival AL), Abu Taher Mia (Rival BNP), Alhaz Nazrul Islam (Islamic Andolon Bangladesh), AKM Nazrul Islam Jewel (Rival AL) and Md Swapon Mia (NPP).

The mayoral candidates for Kuliarchar Pourashava are Present Mayor Syed Hasan Sarwar Mohsin (AL) and former Mayor Nurul Millat (BNP).

GANGNI, MEHERPUR: Six candidates have filed nomination papers for the post of mayor while 10 for the post of reserved women councillors, 40 for the post of councillors in nine wards in Gangni Municipality of the district.

These candidates submitted their nomination papers to the Gangni Upazila Election Office.

AL Candidate and former mayor Ahmed Ali, BNP Candidate Asaduzzaman Bablu, Incumbent Mayor Ashraful Islam, Insarul Haque Insu, Anarul Islam and Islami Andolan Bangladesh Candidate Abu Hurairah are running for mayor.







