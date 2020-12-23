Video
Home Countryside

Lack of repair turns road deplorable at Mohadevpur

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON, Dec 22: The Naogaon-Joypurhat Highway from Mollakuri crossing  to Nozipur via Mohadevpur Upazila of the district has turned deplorable for lack of repair.
Despite some repairs at different times, numerous big and small potholes have emerged in that part of the road. People are suffering as the plying of different vehicles is being hampered.
It is the only road for commuting to Porsha, Sapahar, Patnitala and Dhamoirhat upazilas from Naogaon District headquarters.
Due to the potholes, accidents are occurring very often.
Besides, the eastside road of the highway in Bus Stand area of Mohadevpur Sadar Upazila has been unusable for lack of repair.
Following rain, water-logging happens in different points of the road, and some places turn deplorable. To avoid this, drivers use the west side of the road instead of the east side. As a result, the east side road is facing extra pressure, creating traffic jam in Bus Stand area.
Locals urged the authorities concerned for quick repairing of the road to reduce public sufferings.
Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Division in Naogaon Hamidul Haque said, at present they are keeping communication on through divisional repairing.


