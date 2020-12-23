Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Feature
Observer TeCH
Women's Own
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Book Review
Literature
Young Observer
Life & Style
Commentary
International
National
Politics
Health
Crime & Court
Budget
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Front Page
Back Page
Editorial
Op-Ed
Business
Sports
Foreign News
Countryside
City News
News
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
Home
News
GTCL holds 27th annual general meeting (AGM)
Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Count : 40
GTCL holds 27th annual general meeting (AGM)
Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) holds 27th annual general meeting (AGM) virtually on Tuesday. GTCL Chairman Md Anisur Rahman presided over the meeting. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
GTCL holds 27th annual general meeting (AGM)
BREB provides cent per cent electrification to 461 upazilas
BD's cigarette prices, tax structure far below standard
Online shopping boomed but many falling prey to fraudsters
Sargam Sanskritik Dal, a cultural organization, arranged a discussion
22 more test COVID-19 positive in Rangpur division
Around 4.07 lakh children to get MR vaccines in Rajshahi
Bumper winter vegetable production expected in Rangpur region
Latest News
Razzaque seeks India’s investment in agro-processing, agro-mechanization
Financial Reporting Council ink MoU with ICAB
IU to take exams following health guidelines
Mild cold wave to continue
FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over museum
2 held with Phensedyl in Thakurgaon
Turkish Foreign Minister arrives in Dhaka
Barishal Court rejects charge sheet in Riaj murder case
Indian envoy inaugurates 'Mrityunjayi Mitra' sculpture at Sitakunda
ACC approves chargesheet against GK Shamim
Most Read News
One killed in Teknaf 'crossfire' after 5-month of Sinha murder
Exclusive interview of Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh
Green building movement in Bangladesh
Papul's wife, daughter asked to surrender by Dec 28
COVID-19: 17 deaths, 1,318 cases in 24 hrs
Sylhet transport workers begin 72-hour strike
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Court accepts Sinha murder charge sheet
Nationalism: Key to secular and progressive Bangladesh
New coronavirus variant not out of control: WHO
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft