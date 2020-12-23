Video
BREB provides cent per cent electrification to 461 upazilas

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) ensured cent per cent electrification in 461 upazilas of the country, said a press release on Tuesday.
BREB is now working to bring 1,059 villages under the electricity coverage shortly in three phases.
In the first phase, electricity coverage has been completed in 646 villages. In the second phase, 384 villages will come under the coverage soon. They use submarine cable to connect those 1,030 villages with the main grid, while the rest 29 remote villages will get electricity with solar grid by this year.
Electrification of 461 upazilas of the country was taken up through 80 Palli Bidyut Samiti of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board, the press release said.
At present, Palli Bidyut Samity team is working in the entire rural areas to ensure electricity connection and service. The BREB has now about 30 million subscribers, about 97 per cent of the country's electricity consumers.
Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said 94 per cent people have been brought under electricity coverage as the total power generation now stands at 22,562 MW.
The REB is now ensuring electricity supply by 5.30 lakh km transmission line and 1070 sub stations across the country, according to the REB press release.
To meet the demand of people the REB has already completed electrification in 461 upazilas under REB power grid. The REB is set to complete 100 per cent electrification of all villages under its offgrid areas as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's declaration of reaching electricity to all, the press releases added.


