Prison doctors killed in Kabul

KABUL, Dec 22: Four doctors who worked at an Afghan prison with hundreds of Taliban inmates were among five people killed Tuesday by a bomb attached to their car, police said.

The blast happened in a southern district of the city as the doctors travelled to the Pul-e-Charkhi prison where they worked, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

Four doctors and a passer-by were killed when a "magnetic bomb" attached to the car detonated, Faramarz said, adding that another two people were wounded. Hundreds of Taliban fighters and other criminals are incarcerated at Pul-e-Charkhi, located on the eastern outskirts of Kabul. -AFP