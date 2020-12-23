Video
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:21 AM
Home Foreign News

China new rocket makes debut

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

BEIJING, Dec 22: A new Chinese carrier rocket made its first flight on Tuesday under a long-term plan to develop reusable launch vehicles aimed at reducing mission costs and speed up launch schedules for commercial clients.
The medium-lift Long March 8 Y-1 blasted off at 12:37 p.m. (0437 GMT) from the southern Chinese island of Hainan carrying five satellites, state media reported.
China plans to develop reusable rockets under the Long March 8 series in the coming years, similar to the Falcon range already produced by U.S. private aerospace firm SpaceX.
State media did not say if the Long March 8 Y-1 itself was reusable, but future variants are expected to be capable of vertical takeoff and vertical landing (VTVL), allowing them to be used for more than one launch.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

