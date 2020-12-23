Video
Trump for ‘beautiful’ buildings

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

WASHINGTON, Dec 22: President Donald Trump, with only a month left in office, issued an order on Monday that future federal buildings must be "beautiful" and preferably built in the Greco-Roman classical style.
The executive order stopped short of an earlier draft that drew the ire of some architects in seeking to ban construction not done in the neo-classical style, typified by the White House, Capitol and Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Instead, the order on "promoting beautiful federal civic architecture" decrees that classical and "other traditional" styles "should be encouraged instead of discouraged."
Trump's order takes aim at federal buildings built after the 1950s, saying that the capital Washington, now features a "discordant mixture" and that the government has "largely stopped building beautiful buildings."    -AFP


Trump for 'beautiful' buildings
