Wednesday, 23 December, 2020, 6:21 AM
Israel set for fourth election in two years

Published : Wednesday, 23 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

JERUSALEM, Dec 22:  Israel was headed on Tuesday for its fourth election in less than two years, with parliament set to dissolve at midnight after lawmakers rejected a last-ditch effort to salvage the fractured ruling coalition.
The government headed by veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been inching towards collapse for weeks and now the right-wing incumbent looks set to face a re-election battle as his long-awaited trial on corruption charges gets under way next year.
Netanyahu's main coalition partner and political rival, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, has accused the premier of dishonesty and placing his personal needs above Israel as it grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.
The coalition led by Netanyahu's Likud and Gantz's centrist Blue and White party has until the start of Wednesday to pass a 2020 budget or parliament will automatically          dissolve.    -AFP


